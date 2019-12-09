Patty Sue Armstrong, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born November 3, 1956.
Patty married Danny Armstrong June 20, 1992.
She enjoyed camping with her family no matter the temperature. Patty loved to spoil her family; especially her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles White and Thelma Goin; brothers, Michael and Johnny.
Survivors include her husband, Danny; daughters, Amy Shuman (Greg Bailey), Lori Kissick (Tony Milbourn); grandchildren, Kelsee Kissick, Daniel Kissick (Johnni), Corey Shuman (Sammi), Stephanie Shuman (Justin Standiford), Jacob Shuman, Kylie Shuman (Jimmy Vannaman); great-grandchildren, Kacen, Kyla, Maddylyn, Lorilea, Camden, Julia, Paisley, Emma; aunt, Rose White; sisters, Sharon Guyer (Gerald), Ramona Finley; brothers, James Grooms (June), Butch Grooms (Ray); beloved dogs, Rickie, Buster; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
