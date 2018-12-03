Clear
Patty Wilson May 05, 1955 - December 03, 2018

Patty Wilson 63, of Cameron, Missouri traveled to her heavenly home on December 3, 2018 in Liberty. She was born May 5, 1955. She was and always will hold a title of Best Single Mother award. Our Modad, Mommasita, grandma, papa, sister, aunt and friend. She truly was our ROCK. She leaves to continue her legacy, her pride and joys of this earthly life: daughters Adrianne, and Sydney, grandson Preston, her Mr. P, granddaughters; Zoe, her Zozo, and Zadie, her Zaza. Sisters Jerri and Barbara, and her niece Bobbi (Jimmy), among a multitude of loved ones. She will be unbearably missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm Wednesday, with a potluck dinner following at the Community of Christ Church, in Cameron, Missouri. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Patty Wilson Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or the Online funeral fund.

We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
