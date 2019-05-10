Paul Allen Grippando 72, of Saint Joseph, Missour

Paul's Obituary

Paul Allen Grippando 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Saint Joseph. He was born November 14, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Ola & John Grippando Sr. He worked as a Sod layer. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Marsha, brothers, John Jr., and Robert Lee Grippando, sisters, Carol Schaiffer, and Darlene Davis. Survivors include: brothers, James and David Grippando. numerous nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.