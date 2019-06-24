Clear

Paul "Butch" Allen Huffman May 27, 1950 - June 22, 2019

Paul "Butch" Allen Huffman 69, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born May 27, 1950 in St. Joseph, son of Mary & Leo Huffman. He attended Benton High School. He had previously worked at Wal-Mart as a Meat Cutter. Butch enjoyed fishing. He was also a very artistic and caring person. He was a member of King City Baptist Church. Butch was preceded in death by his father, Leo Huffman, mother, Mary Kathleen Huffman, sister, Melanie Greathouse, and brother, Leo "Doc" Huffman. He is survived by sisters, Hedy (Richard) Loehnig of St Joseph, Becky (Craig) Graham of St. Joseph, and Sherrie (Don) Schottel of St. Joseph, children, Scott Hayes and Shelby Barbin, and several grandchildren. Mr. Huffman will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time

