Paul "Butch" Allen Huffman 69, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 in St. Joseph. He was born May 27, 1950 in St. Joseph, son of Mary & Leo Huffman. He attended Benton High School. He had previously worked at Wal-Mart as a Meat Cutter. Butch enjoyed fishing. He was also a very artistic and caring person. He was a member of King City Baptist Church. Butch was preceded in death by his father, Leo Huffman, mother, Mary Kathleen Huffman, sister, Melanie Greathouse, and brother, Leo "Doc" Huffman. He is survived by sisters, Hedy (Richard) Loehnig of St Joseph, Becky (Craig) Graham of St. Joseph, and Sherrie (Don) Schottel of St. Joseph, children, Scott Hayes and Shelby Barbin, and several grandchildren. Mr. Huffman will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time
Related Content
- Paul "Butch" Allen Huffman May 27, 1950 - June 22, 2019
- Carol F. Housh March 1, 1950 - April 27, 2019
- Janet M. Wiedmer June 07, 1950 - March 05, 2019
- Larry Allen Starling July 27, 1943 - February 25, 2019
- Wilma M. Beaufort August 27, 1926 - March 22, 2019
- Karen "CoCo" Lynn Arnold May 27, 1948 - June 8, 2019
- Christine Marie Dodge September 09, 1950 - January 06, 2019
- Keith Arthur Blake May 14, 1950 - January 29, 2019
- Phyllis F. East July 15, 1950 - February 15, 2019
- Teddy Lee Paxson September 20, 1950 - March 25, 2019