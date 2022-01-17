Paul "Corky" Kent Fortune 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 23, 1940 in Platte County, MO, son of the late Olivia and James Fortune. He graduated from Faucett High School and married Georgina Walker she survives of the home. Corky owned and operated the Fortune Garage for 40 years retiring in 2018, he was a life long mechanic, and built several race cars, one a dragster named "Wheels of Fortune". He was an Avid pole vaulter, master tobacco cutter, and a member of the Wallace Christian Church. Corky was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Tammy and Shelly Fortune, grandson, Brian Payton, brothers, Phil and James "Buddy" Fortune, and a sister, Nancy Mounts. Survivors include, wife, Georgina Fortune of the home, children: Jeff (Dyann) Fortune, Jill Thompson, Tiffany Fortune, Louis (Mandy) Payton, and Darin Payton. granddaughters; Natasha Fostek, Ashlee Bradshaw, Shelby Huntress, Amanda Payton, Skylar Payton, and Camryn Taxted and grandsons, Brett Payton and Colby Taxted.

Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the God's Mountain or Show Me Christian Youth Home, Lamont, MO. Online livestream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.