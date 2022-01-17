Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Paul "Corky" Kent Fortune, 81

Paul "Corky" Kent Fortune 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:38 PM

Paul "Corky" Kent Fortune 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 23, 1940 in Platte County, MO, son of the late Olivia and James Fortune. He graduated from Faucett High School and married Georgina Walker she survives of the home. Corky owned and operated the Fortune Garage for 40 years retiring in 2018, he was a life long mechanic, and built several race cars, one a dragster named "Wheels of Fortune". He was an Avid pole vaulter, master tobacco cutter, and a member of the Wallace Christian Church. Corky was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Tammy and Shelly Fortune, grandson, Brian Payton, brothers, Phil and James "Buddy" Fortune, and a sister, Nancy Mounts. Survivors include, wife, Georgina Fortune of the home, children: Jeff (Dyann) Fortune, Jill Thompson, Tiffany Fortune, Louis (Mandy) Payton, and Darin Payton. granddaughters; Natasha Fostek, Ashlee Bradshaw, Shelby Huntress, Amanda Payton, Skylar Payton, and Camryn Taxted and grandsons, Brett Payton and Colby Taxted.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the God's Mountain or Show Me Christian Youth Home, Lamont, MO. Online livestream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories