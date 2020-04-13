Paul E. Davis, 84

Paul E. Davis, Jr.

1935-2020

Paul Edward Davis, Jr., 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

He was born November 16, 1935 in Atchison County, Missouri.

Paul farmed most of his life. Growing up his family and everyone in Fairfax MO addressed him as ED. Later in life he moved to St.Joe MO where friends knew him as Paul.

Paul had two great passions the Kansas City Chiefs and playing pool. He participated on a team from St. Joe that competed in pool tournaments in Las Vegas and Omaha.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene (Dunkle) Davis.

Survivors include brothers, Gary and wife Sharon, Dataw Island, SC and Joe Davis, Independence, MO.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.