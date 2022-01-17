Paul Edward Majeske, 89 of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 26, 1932, in St. Joseph to the late John and Katherine Majeske. Paul had six sisters and one brother. Paul would often joke that it was a wonder he ever learned how to walk because his sisters never put him down as a baby.

Paul served a total of eight years in the U.S. Navy and was on active duty during the Korean War. The simplicity of wearing a uniform must have been enticing to Paul because every day of his adult life after serving in the military, Paul wore the same outfit; a white short-sleeve button-down shirt, navy pants, and black shoes. Paul went on to spend his working career with Mead Products, where his co-workers included four of his children throughout his 38 years of employment.

Paul met his wife Shirley in California shortly before the end of his military service. Paul would tell their love story to anyone who would listen; Shirley followed him all the way back to Missouri from California and they were married on February 14, 1956, in St. Joseph at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Seven kids, ten grandkids, and seven great-grandkids later, the rest is history. But as much as he joked that she chased him, it was Paul who would have followed Shirley to the ends of the Earth. Shirley was the love of his life and there was nothing that would light up his face faster than talking about his pretty wife. Shirley passed away suddenly in 2003 and not a day went by since she left that Paul didn’t miss her. There’s no doubt that their reunion in Heaven was spectacular.

Paul considered his family his greatest achievement in life. He loved his children and was fiercely proud of each of them and their accomplishments. He was also the world's best grandpa. He often babysat his grandchildren and called them his “grandbabies”. He used to have his grandkids race each other to the fridge to see who could get grandpa another beer the fastest. He would always say, “I’ll time ya,” and they would take off to the kitchen. When they returned with his beer, he would say, “that’s a new world record!”

Paul was raised Catholic and was a devout believer of God. He attended Christian Brothers school as a boy and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He made the sign of the cross every time he drove by a church and trusted wholeheartedly in Jesus as his savior. He once wrote in a notebook, “Believe in Almighty God! What have you got to lose?”

On any given day you could find Paul in his living room, sitting in his favorite chair by the big bay window of his house. He’d be watching television, probably the Game Show Network or a Chiefs game, with a Milwaukee's Best Light, a glass of tea, and his homemade spittoon on the table beside him. You’d walk through the door of that familiar house on the corner and he would greet you with the best smile in the world; he loved having visitors. The aroma of his home would always smell like a comforting mix of wintergreen from his Timber Wolf chewing tobacco and whatever interesting food concoction he had whipped up in the kitchen. He always had a bowl of candy out on his living room table and ice cream bars in the “icebox” for all the grandkids.

Paul loved to hunt and fish. He never passed up the opportunity to go hunting for deer or mushrooms, especially if it meant he got to bring along one of his family members for company. Some of his favorite memories were the times when he and his family would go on fishing trips to Bennett Springs or just out to a farmer’s pond. There was no greater paradise on this Earth for Paul than when he was in Guilford, Missouri with his fishing pole, a case of beer, and the people he loved most. He was an all-around outdoorsman who appreciated the simple beauty of nature; Paul and Shirley would often take sunset drives through the country just to watch the deer run and frolic.

Paul enjoyed gardening and grew the most delicious tomatoes and squash. He was always generous with his little backyard harvest. When his produce was ripe, he gave everyone he knew a Dollar Store plastic bag full of vegetables to take home. He also grew his own grapes to make homemade wine. When the grapes were ready, you could always find recycled plastic half-gallon milk jugs full of wine all over his house, with a balloon around the top of the jug to monitor the fermenting process. He was always excited to have his family taste-test his latest batch.

Paul loved country music. His favorite artists were singers like Hank Williams, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Don Williams, Brad Paisley, and Toby Keith. Anytime one of his favorite songs came on, he would hop out of his chair and start doing a little dance while singing all the words. He loved to dance in his living room with his family, always grabbing and twirling around the closest person willing to be his partner.

Paul always told people they were beautiful and important. Whether it was his own family (who have all heard the same compliments on repeat for the last 65 years), the cashier at the store, his next-door neighbors, or a complete stranger. Some of those compliments include: “you get prettier every day”, “when God made you, you were so perfect, it broke the mold”, “I’m doing better now looking at you”, “What are you eating? I’ll write it down, we’ll sell it, and make millions.”

Paul was funny. He was ornery and never failed to have a joke or a one-liner on deck to make you crack a smile. He was proud of his Polish heritage and always loved a good Polack joke, even if it was at his own expense. He was never afraid to make fun of himself. Paul was never concerned about appearances; he was only ever his authentic, genuine, real self. The one tattoo he had on his forearm was his own name and once when he was asked why he got it, his answer was, “well I like myself.” He knew he was a good person who made other people happy and he had the most beautiful self-confidence. He would often sing this little song by Mac Davis…

“Oh Lord it's hard to be humble, When you're perfect in every way, I can't wait to look in the mirror, Cause I get better looking each day, To know me is to love me, I must be a hell of a man.”

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Majeske; son, Paul Majeske, Jr.; parents, John and Katherine Majeske; and siblings, Mary, Regina, Esther, Helen, Frances, Theresa, and John.

He is survived by his children, Pam (Terry) Kelly, Kelly (Brad) Pryor, David (Rita) Majeske, Robert “Bob” Majeske, Katherine “Kathy” Majeske, and Mike (Sonia) Majeske; his grandchildren, Ryan (Cora Watkins) Kelly, Kristen Kelly McCannon, Kyle (Cayleigh) Kelly, Taylor (Tiffany) Litton, Kaleigh (Tyler Reed) Pryor, Matthew Majeske, Trynton (Caitlin) Kelly, Luke (Erin) Majeske, Jacob Majeske, and Hannah (Zackary Stanford) Majeske; and his great-grandchildren, Max and Violet McCannon, Alma and Maya Litton, Gatlin Kelly, and Quinn Majeske. He has another great-grandchild currently on the way. He is also survived by his nieces, Shirley Gassen, Debbie Dellutri, Dianna Mellers; and nephew, Frank Majeske.

The family will receive friends 6-8 PM, Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.

The following day, a prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment with full military honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul’s honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Noyes Home for Children. Paul was a very generous man who always wanted to help others. Worldly possessions weren’t important to him. Paul used to always say, “may all your babies be born naked.” He loved children so if you wish to honor his memory and legacy, this would be exactly what he would want.

“When you were born, you were crying and everyone around you was smiling. Live your life so that when you die, you are smiling and everyone around you is crying.” - a quote Paul had written in a notebook at his house