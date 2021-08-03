Paul Glennon Buckman 84 of St Joseph, MO passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

He was born October 11, 1936 in Indian Creek, MO, son of the late Dorothy (Finnigan) and Claude Buckman. Paul married Alice Johns on June 5, 1954 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, they shared 67 years together.

Paul retired from ABF Freight System in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Paul was active in Eagles Lodge Aerie #49 and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5067 and was a 4th Degree Knight. . He served our country in the Naval Reserve and had been active at both St Patrick’s and St Francis Parishes.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Ron Neely and brothers Joey, Tom, Jim and Carl Buckman.

Survivors include wife Alice Buckman of the home, children: Paula Neely, Lynn (Rick) Palma, Brent (Janet) Buckman, Brian Buckman and Kristy (Tim) Owens. Siblings: Deannie Wiggins, Ambrose (Sherry) Buckman, Bernie (Janet) Buckman, Carol (Tom) Rickman, Dottie Campbell, Don (Carol Jane) Buckman and Steve (Debbie) Buckman. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Mark) Holmstrom, Troy (Jessica) Pasley, Alicia (Stephen) Karl, Trevor Pasley, Clinton (Stephanie) Neely, Amanda (Lucas) Connett, Erin (Mike) Harris, Kelsey (Josh) Baker, Shelby (Joe) Grotha, Kayte (John) Martin, Bailey Owens, Delaney (Britain) Hall, Kaycee Owens and Riley Buckman, 17 great grandchildren. In-laws Sue (Gene) Zeiger, Bill Johns and Norman Johns as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rosary will be prayed on Friday, July 30 at 5:30 PM at St Francis Catholic Church, the family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 31 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church, Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may sign the register book at Rupp’s Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Wednesday.

Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice and Bishop LeBlond High School.