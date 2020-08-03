Paul Henry Eggleston, 88

Paul Henry Eggleston

1932-2020

Maysville, Mo…..Paul Henry Eggleston, age 88, was born January 8, 1932, in Fairport, Missouri to Floyd and Ruth (Henry) Eggleston and passed away on August 1at, 2020, in Cameron, Missouri.

Paul graduated from Maysville High School in 1950; shortly afterward, he joined the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. After his service, Paul married Marilyn Bryson and together they had four sons: Paul Curtis (1956-2012); Ray (Tammy) of Cosby; Tim (Cindy) of Maysville, MO; Randy (1965-2019).

On June 3rd, 1973, Paul married Carolyn Edwards (1937-2017). Paul spent most of his life as a carpenter, building houses with Bert Sherard from the early 60’s until he retired. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and Dale Earnhart was his favorite driver. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ruth, brothers Perry and A.C. (Trudy), his wife Carolyn, and sons Curtis and Randy.

He is survived by sons Ray (Tammy), Tim (Cindy); his daughter-in-law Kari (Randy) Eggleston; brothers-in-law Robert (Reita) Edwards, Harvey (Janice) Edwards; and Clayton Huber; grandchildren Kristy (David) Collins, Jeremy (Nicole) Eggleston, Nicholas (Christina) Eggleston-Huffman, Seth Eggleston, and Katie Eggleston; along with six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Fairport Cemetery. No Visitation is scheduled. Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Nutrition Center. Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com