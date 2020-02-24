Paul James Parton,79, Cameron, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Paul was born July 22, 1940 in Altamont, Missouri to James and Irene (Vickers) Parton.
Paul was a graduate of Winston High School and was a retired minister.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: wife, Marilyn Parton, Cameron; son, Steve Parton, Independence, Missouri; daughter, Brenda (Wayne) Ferrel, Belton, Missouri; grandchildren, Elisha (Tim) Schwars, Justin (Rachelle) Parton, Courtnee Farrel, Christian Ferrel and Karson (Tyler) Roy and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral costs.
