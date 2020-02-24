Clear

Paul James Parton, 79

Visitation:Friday, February 28th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Friday, February 28th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. ■ Interment: Graceland Memorial Cemetery. BB Highway, Cameron, MO 64429.

Paul James Parton,79, Cameron, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Paul was born July 22, 1940 in Altamont, Missouri to James and Irene (Vickers) Parton.
Paul was a graduate of Winston High School and was a retired minister.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: wife, Marilyn Parton, Cameron; son, Steve Parton, Independence, Missouri; daughter, Brenda (Wayne) Ferrel, Belton, Missouri; grandchildren, Elisha (Tim) Schwars, Justin (Rachelle) Parton, Courtnee Farrel, Christian Ferrel and Karson (Tyler) Roy and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral costs.

