Paul John Lawrence, 65

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:04 PM

Paul J. Lawrence, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at a local health care facility. He was born March 18, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Dorothy and Ronald Lawrence. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1973. Paul worked at Snorkel as a Technician for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing pool and foosball. He was formerly an Eagle Scout and member of Eagles Lodge. Paul was preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Lawrence, father, Ronald Lawrence, brother, Ronald A Lawrence II. Survivors include, step-mother, Peggy Lawrence of St. Joseph, long time friend, Robert Miller of Wathena, KS, sister-in-law, Nancy Lawrence of St. Joseph, daughter, Paula Lawrence, grandson, Thadius Ray, step-brother, Mick Mathis, and 2 nieces.
Paul has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

