Paul L. Colvin, III, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

He was born June 12, 1948 in St. Joseph to Paul L. and Genevieve L. (Wampler) Colvin Jr.

Paul married Joyce Rails on April 13, 1967. She survives of the home.

He was a laborer at Boehringer-Ingelheim for 44 years. He also was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Paul enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; sons, Brian Colvin (Kara) and Justin Colvin; grandchildren, Elayne Colvin, Kaylee Colvin, Jacob Bellomy, Brianna Colvin, Christopher Colvin and Trustin Colvin; sister, Patricia Calkin; and brother, Rick Colvin (Donna).

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.