Paul L. Neal, Jr., 91, Maryville, MO

Paul's Obituary

Paul L. Neal, Jr., 91, passed away April 10, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Paul was born in Maryville, MO to Paul and Evelyn (Gaugh) Neal. He graduated from Central High School, Class of 1945.

Paul joined the Army during World War II. He married Helen Rodina on July 29, 1950. Paul started 2 Phillips 66 Service Stations, retiring in 1977. Paul was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen F. Neal; sister, Evelyn Penland and brother, Robert Neal.

Paul is survived by his son, Michael (Sharon) Neal; daughter, Paula (Gary) McDowell; grandchildren, Jamie Bascue, Corey Neal, Tobi Crippen and Kristi Pointer; 7 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, visitation with family receiving friends beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion.