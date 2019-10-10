Obituary

Paul N. Myers

1956-2019

Paul N. Myers, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

He was born on July 6, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Walter and Mary Catherine Myers.

Paul married Tami Pierce on March 15, 2013. She survives of the home.

He was a graduate from Central High School and retired from Snorkel after 39 years.

Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being a part of the Harley Owners Group (HOG). He was a longtime supporter of Ride for Ryan, and many other charitable organizations. Paul loved to hunt, fish, garden, and just enjoyed being outdoors. He was a blood donor for many years and took pride in all the people he could help. He never missed a St. Joe Mustangs Game, but his favorite sport was all the ones he could watch his grandkids participate in.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Robert Myers, Sandy Blake, and Larry Branaman.

Survivors include his wife, children, Monica Myers-Richardson (Russ Jumps), Jason Paul Myers, Nicholas D. Myers, Tara McCauley (Scott), Nicole Mazur (Luke), Cody Hendrix, Jacob Idlet; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother, Gregory Myers (Becky); and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.