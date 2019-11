Paul Reed, 75, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Odie Reed, sister Linda Reed, daughter Heather Groce and grandson Aiden Gromowski.

Paul is survived by his wife Barbara Reed, children Alicia Gromowski (Michael), Paula Kerns, Kenny Kaiser (Karin), Paul Engle (Jeanna) and Todd Landess, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paul enjoyed mushroom hunting, hunting and fishing.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at our chapel. Interment Savannah Cemetery.