Paul Richard Cornell, 95, of Maryville, MO, formerly of Sun City, AZ and San Diego, CA, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, Maryville.

Paul was born in Owego, NY on December 12, 1925, to William Franklin and Celia Jeanette Codner Cornell, the third of eight children.

Paul was a three-war veteran with 21 years of active duty. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps (later the US Air Force) on his 18th birthday. In WWII he was stationed in Guam as a radio operator and gunner on B29s. In the Korean War he was stationed in Japan as a radioman on C47s and C54s. In the Vietnam War he was a recruiter stationed in San Diego, CA. In between, he was assigned to US Diplomatic Missions in France and Spain. After retiring from the Air Force, he served 13 years as a Sheriff’s Bailiff in the San Diego Superior Court.

Paul married Gwendolyn Clare Pratt in 1949, and they were married 72 years. They had two children: Cheryl, born in Florida, and Alan Paul, born in Paris, France.

While in San Diego, Paul donated more than 20 gallons of blood, mostly as platelets, for which he was honored with two 10-gallon Stetson hats.

After 31 years in San Diego, Paul and Gwen moved to Sun City, AZ, where they were very active in the Sun City Host Lions Club, with Paul serving as President and receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

In 2018, they moved to Maryville to be near their daughter.

Paul was preceded in death by his son Alan in 2002, and all seven of his siblings.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; his daughter Cheryl Cornell and son-in-law Chris Gibson, Maryville; grandchildren Paul, David, Matthew, Galen, Lauren, and Julian; and eight great-grandchildren.

Paul was a tissue donor, and has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.