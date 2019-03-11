Paul Richard “Dick” Kiser, 91, of Barnard, MO, passed away on Friday, March 08, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO.

Dick was born in Graham, MO, on May 25, 1927. His parents were George Raymond and Margaret Grace (Maurer) Kiser. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Betty in 2017; his sister, Minnie Mae Goodpasture, and his brothers, George Raymond and Clarence Albert (Butch) Kiser.

Except for his time in the military, Dick lived his lifetime in the area.

Dick was in the US Army and served during World War II. Then rejoined the Army several years later when his younger brother went in, and they served together during the Korean War.

Dick was a self-employed carpenter all of his life. He also was a Moormans Feed salesman, and later sold seed for DeKalb. He also did custom feed grinding in the area anytime night or day.

He was a member and attended the Barnard United Methodist Church. He was a Mason; a member of the Barnard Rescue Squad, and was a tireless worker and board member of the South Nodaway R-IV School District.

On February 14, 1952, Dick was united in marriage to Betty Lee Mowry. They were married for 67 years before her death in 2017.

His survivors include his children, Sheila Kiser, Barnard, MO, and Sharon (Ben) Espey, Barnard, MO; his sister, Sue Sanders, Maryville, MO; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer (Spencer) Miller, Barnard, MO, and Jared (Jennifer) Espey, Cole Camp, MO; 6 great grandchildren, Jessi, Wyatt, Justin Miller, Sam Jones, and Will and Jolee Espey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Cremation will be completed after services and burial will be later at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

Military services will follow the funeral service on Monday at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the South Nodaway R-IV School District, or to the Cole Camp School District General Scholarship Fund.