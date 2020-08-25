Paul Richard Ohrt
November 30, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Paul Richard Ohrt, 85, Westboro, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Open visitation begins Thursday, August 27, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio where the family will receive friends from 6-7 P.M.
Interment: St. John’s Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: Mobility Worldwide (P.E.T) or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com