Paul Richard Ohrt, 85

Service: Friday, August 28th, 2020 10:30 AM @ St. John's Lutheran Church. Westboro, MO.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 9:39 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Paul Richard Ohrt
November 30, 1934 - August 24, 2020

Paul Richard Ohrt, 85, Westboro, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.

Open visitation begins Thursday, August 27, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio where the family will receive friends from 6-7 P.M.

Interment: St. John’s Cemetery, Westboro.

Memorials: Mobility Worldwide (P.E.T) or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

