Paul "Sonny" Edward Bennett Jr. 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home in Saint Joseph, MO. Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Union Star Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials are requested to the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans.
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:40 AM
