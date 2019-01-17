Paul Stuart Lemon, 68, Savannah, MO

Paul Stuart Lemon, 68, Savannah passed away Friday January 11, 2019 at his residence.

Paul was born on January 9, 1951 to the late Frank and Doris (Bender) Lemon in Maryville, MO. He was a graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree at Northwest Missouri State University.

Paul married Kerrie L. Smith on May 20, 1983 in Savannah, Mo. She survives him of the home.

He began his career teaching and coaching at Savannah High School. He then moved into banking where he spent 25 years and he finished his working career with Mosaic Life Care in the business plaza.

Sports were a very important part of his life. He participated as a coach, player and an avid fan. Paul very much enjoyed yard work and landscaping and took pride in keeping the lawn and the grounds around their home in nice condition.

Mr. Lemon was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife of 35 years, Paul is survived by his brother; Gary (Jeanene) Lemon of St. Joseph, MO and several nephews and a niece

Per his wishes, Mr. Lemon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. No visitation or services will be held.

