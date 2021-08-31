Paul Wayne Gibson, 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1960 in Zelienople, PA, son of Janet and Paul Gibson. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School in Pennsylvania, class of 1978. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Grove City College in 1982. Wayne was a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. He worked and partnered with several businesses in the telecom field helping them transition into successful corporations. Wayne loved everything Black and Gold, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also enjoyed cooking and baking and watching pretty much all sports. Recently, he was an active member of Rotary Club of South St. Joseph and volunteered with the Performing Arts Association. In the past he was an Eagle Scout with Triple Gold Palm, as well as a Past President of Sigma Phi Omicron at Grove City. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wilbur Gibson. Survivors include, mother, Janet Gibson of Buffalo, NY, children, Paul Wayne Gibson, II of Country Club, MO, Kara (Joseph) Beacom of Denver, CO, Caroline Gibson of Dallas, TX, brother, Kevin (Linda) Gibson of Hamburg, NY, sister, Kim (Dan) Litzen of College Station, TX, granddaughter, Bentlie Gibson, the Thevenot & Team Perka Families, and many many friends. Wayne has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private gathering to remember Wayne will be held. To honor Wayne, requests are that live plants may be sent to Team Perka or donations made to the South Side Rotary Club of St. Joseph. Online guest book and condolences may be left at www.ruppfuneral.com.