Paul William Moore 55

Graveside Inurnment Service and Military Honors will be conducted at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Paul's Obituary

Paul William Moore 55, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born June 7, 1963 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, son of the late Virginia & Willard Moore. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by daughter, Crystal Moore, Maryville, MO, step daughter, Jessica Miller, Savannah, MO, his friend and caretaker, Ashley White, Maryville, MO, brother, Peter Moore, and sister, Mary Guengher both of Wisconsin. Mr. Moore will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Inurnment Service and Military Honors will be conducted at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

