Paula Ann Bally, 63, a lifelong St. Joseph resident, passed on March 25, 2020 with her husband and daughters at her side, following health complications that stemmed from a two-decade battle with autoimmune diseases.

Paula was born January 9, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a child she attended St. James Catholic School where her scholastic education included biblical study and spiritual guidance that built the foundation for her lifelong faith in Christ. Paula attended Benton High School where she met the love of her life, David Wayne Bally. They were wed on June 28, 1975, and were blessed with three daughters.

Paula spent the majority of her career at Heartland Arthritis Treatment Center where she took pride in helping others, but she never allowed work to define her life. Paula was most proud of the family she built with David, and focused her time and energy on caring for her husband, children and grandchildren she adored so much.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Patsy (Gilpin) Nurski, her sister Pati Byrne (Pat), brother-in-law Pat and niece Hilary. Along with her husband David, Paula leaves behind her brothers Frank (Vickie) and Tom (Wilma), sister Pamela; daughters Bethany Davis (John), Lindsay Bernard (Ricky) and Brianna White (Aaron); grandchildren, Macy, Brylee, Hailey, Kalon, Hayden, Quincy, and Greyson; and numerous brothers and sisters-in law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she considered family.

Paula was a kind and selfless person who took pleasure in simple things and above all cherished her family. In fulfilling her final wishes, Paula gave the gift of life through organ donation. The family extends their most sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Kammerer and all the healthcare professionals at Mosaic Life Care who helped provide Paula care and comfort in her final weeks.

Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with a live stream web cast for the public. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date so we can celebrate in true Paula fashion with all those who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The St. James Education Relief Fund, or you may honor Paula’s memory by simply being kind to others.

