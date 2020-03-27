Clear
BREAKING NEWS City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Paula Ann Bally, 63

Visitation: Monday, March 30th, 2020 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Rosary: Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home Live Stream. ■ Private Service: Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 10:30 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home Live Stream.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Paula Ann Bally, 63, a lifelong St. Joseph resident, passed on March 25, 2020 with her husband and daughters at her side, following health complications that stemmed from a two-decade battle with autoimmune diseases.

Paula was born January 9, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a child she attended St. James Catholic School where her scholastic education included biblical study and spiritual guidance that built the foundation for her lifelong faith in Christ. Paula attended Benton High School where she met the love of her life, David Wayne Bally. They were wed on June 28, 1975, and were blessed with three daughters.

Paula spent the majority of her career at Heartland Arthritis Treatment Center where she took pride in helping others, but she never allowed work to define her life. Paula was most proud of the family she built with David, and focused her time and energy on caring for her husband, children and grandchildren she adored so much.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Patsy (Gilpin) Nurski, her sister Pati Byrne (Pat), brother-in-law Pat and niece Hilary. Along with her husband David, Paula leaves behind her brothers Frank (Vickie) and Tom (Wilma), sister Pamela; daughters Bethany Davis (John), Lindsay Bernard (Ricky) and Brianna White (Aaron); grandchildren, Macy, Brylee, Hailey, Kalon, Hayden, Quincy, and Greyson; and numerous brothers and sisters-in law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she considered family.

Paula was a kind and selfless person who took pleasure in simple things and above all cherished her family. In fulfilling her final wishes, Paula gave the gift of life through organ donation. The family extends their most sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Kammerer and all the healthcare professionals at Mosaic Life Care who helped provide Paula care and comfort in her final weeks.

Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with a live stream web cast for the public. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date so we can celebrate in true Paula fashion with all those who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The St. James Education Relief Fund, or you may honor Paula’s memory by simply being kind to others.

You may share a message with the family, sign an online guest book, or watch the live stream via www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories