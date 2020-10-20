Paula Arlene Guthrie, 64, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Maryville, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Paula was born in Independence, MO, on September 18, 1956. She had lived in Maryville all her life.

Paula graduated from Maryville High School in 1975, and she was a homemaker.

She liked to watch Cardinals, working on Genealogy, and she loved her kids and grandkids.

Paula attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO. She was a member of the Rosanna Chapter #262 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the former Rebekah Lodge, both of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul Foster Mitchell, and Darlene Porter.

On April 26, 1980, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Paula was united in marriage to Lonnie W. Guthrie. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: Paul William Guthrie, St. Louis, MO, and Kristin (James) Rucker, Hopkins, MO; 6 grandchildren: Keaton, Tali, Corbyn, Lakota, Savannah, and Alexis; and she was cousins to the Porter family.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until service time at the funeral home.

The burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.