Paula Mooney, 50

Paula Mooney, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:09 PM

She was born November 16, 1971 in St. Joseph to Thomas E. Mooney, Sr. and Patty D. (Nocks) Mooney.
Paula was known to be on the lookout for treasures in unusual places. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Mooney; son, Shawn Ramirez; sister, Terry Lynn Mooney; and grandparents, Gerald and Kenneth Mooney.
Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Ramirez (John Deaton); grandchildren, Ethyn, Trystan, and Cayden Groce, and Kassidy Deaton; siblings, Thomas E. Mooney, Jr., Tim Mooney, Mikey Mooney, Tara Nicholson, Christopher (Binki), and Nicholas Munden; her father, Thomas E. Mooney, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

