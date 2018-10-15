Paula Ramsey-Kay November 5, 1968 - October 15, 2018

Paula Ramsey-Kay
1968-2018
Paula Ramsey-Kay, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 15, 2018, at her home.
She was born November 5, 1968, to Larry Edward and Gayle Dianne (Daniels) Ramsey in St. Joseph.
Paula was a member of the ROC Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Makenzie Kay; sons, Richard and Brandon Kay; father, Larry; sisters, Kellie and Linda; brother, Larry, Jr.; half-brother, Bradley Harding; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
