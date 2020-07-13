Pauline A. White

1926-2020

Pauline A. White, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born April 26, 1926 to August and Hilda Blattner in Newport, Oregon.

Pauline Blattner met Delmer White while he was on leave in the Navy. They married October 26, 1946 and moved to Missouri to become farmers. Pauline and Delmer shared 65 years together before his passing in 2011.

She was an LPN for years. After retiring from nursing, she earned her Bachelor of Science in social science from Missouri Western State University.

Pauline was a member of Central Christian Church and formerly Orchid Christian Church in Union Star. She was involved in Girl Scouts and 4-H as well as her crafting circle.

Pauline enjoyed crafts, gardening, flowers, traveling to see her family in Oregon, shopping, being involved in community activities, attending her grandchildren’s school and sport events, and getting together with family, especially on Christmas, birthdays, holidays and special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Dorothy Blattner and Maxine Schaffer; and daughter-in-law, Helen White.

Survivors include son, Larry White (Debbie); daughter, Marlene Burgus (Marty); grandchildren, Nick (Liz) and Brad Burgus (Brittney); Katey Lindaman (Jacob) Mike (Jeny) and Derek White (Tara); great-grandchildren, Joey, Elizabeth, Hunter, Zeek, Vertus, Maddy, Ayla, Jase, Vera, Lacey, Rylan; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Central Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Central Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Central Christian Church or Orchid Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.