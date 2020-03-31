Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pauline P. Murphy, 96

Private burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Pauline Pearl Murphy, age 96, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1923 to Sam and Grace Pickarell and was a lifetime resident of Kansas City, Missouri.

Pauline was a homemaker and enjoyed eating chocolate and dancing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Murphy and her daughter, Julie Ciccio.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Dennis) Patton, Smithville, MO and Paulette Fiske, Winter Springs, FL and son-in-law, Joseph Ciccio, Kansas City, MO; her sisters, Marian Pickarell and Carmeline Pickarell both of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren and their spouses; and 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Private burial Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories