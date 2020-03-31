Pauline P. Murphy, 96

Pauline Pearl Murphy, age 96, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1923 to Sam and Grace Pickarell and was a lifetime resident of Kansas City, Missouri.

Pauline was a homemaker and enjoyed eating chocolate and dancing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Murphy and her daughter, Julie Ciccio.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Dennis) Patton, Smithville, MO and Paulette Fiske, Winter Springs, FL and son-in-law, Joseph Ciccio, Kansas City, MO; her sisters, Marian Pickarell and Carmeline Pickarell both of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren and their spouses; and 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Private burial Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville