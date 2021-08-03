Pauline "Polly" Costello, 89, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at a local health care facility. She was born April 8, 1932 in Pagosa Springs, CO, daughter of Carlota and Anastasio Duran. Polly enjoyed making people laugh and always had a big smile. She also loved children and her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Polly was preceded in death her by mother, Carlota Herrera, father, Anastasio Duran, husband, Louis Costello, sister, Josie Smith, sister, caretaker and best friend, Mary Barron, brother in law, Benjamin Barron Sr, and nephews, David Barron Sr. and Johnny Barron, great-nieces and nephews, Carissa and Kain Barron, Joseph Barron II, and Autumn Nordin. Survivors include, sisters, Ida (Jesse) Mace and Berniece Kiefer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Costello has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary to be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday with Memorial Service following at 2:30 p.m. A private family inurnment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery at a later date.