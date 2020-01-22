Clear
Pauline Ussary, 96

Visitation: Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, January 24th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Interment: Agency Cemetery.

Pauline Ussary, 96, of Agency, Missouri, passed away January 20, 2020.

Pauline was born March 26, 1923 in Agency to the late Dennis and May (Berry) Staggs.

She was the valedictorian of the Agency High School class of 1940 and taught elementary school there. She earned an associate degree in teaching from Northwest Missouri State University.

Pauline married V. Doyle Ussary on December 31, 1942. He passed away on May 13, 2010.

Pauline was a member of the Agency Christian Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline is preceded in death by three siblings.

Survivors: son, Brian Ussary (Channon); daughter, Cheryl Collier; grandchildren, Lindsay Fritz (Aaron), Megan Wyatt (Brandon), Blair Ussary, Nathan Collier and Kristen Collier; great-grandchildren, Mack, Mason & Jax Fritz.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Agency Christian Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pauline's caregivers, Marti & Fran.


