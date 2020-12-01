Clear
Pearl JoAnn Martin, 92

Pearl JoAnn Martin, 92, of Liberty, MO, and formerly of Conception Junction, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at a health care center in Liberty.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Pearl was born in Conception, MO, on August 14, 1928, to Leonard and Lola (O’Banion) Schaaf. She had lived most of her life in the area and moved to Liberty in 1998.

She attended school in Conception; and was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. She later transferred her membership to St. James Catholic Church when she moved to Liberty.

She had been a tax collector in her home for Nodaway County for 26 years, retiring in 1996.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard Schaaf, and Lola Schaaf-Schafer; two sisters, Lorene Messbarger and Lila Emrich; and her ex-husband, Ed Martin.

Her survivors include two daughters: Karen (Jim) Graham, and Lila Ann Martin, both of Liberty; 3 grandsons: Clint, Richard, and Steven Graham; 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.

Mrs. Martin has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Interment will be in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO.

