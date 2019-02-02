Pearl McDonald April 15, 1929 - February 2, 2019

Pearl McDonald of Bolckow passed away February 2, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Pearl was born Martha Pearl Anderson April 15, 1929, in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, daughter of Ennis and Rosa (Shelton) Anderson.

As a young child, she survived the Dust Bowl by moving west to California with her parents and extended family. On March 15, 1946,

Pearl married Billie Wayne McDonald, originally from Rosendale, who had been serving in the US Navy in California during World War II.

Their children, Jerry and Judy, were born in California. In 1959, Bill and Pearl purchased a farm in Bolckow and engaged in farming until retirement. Pearl also worked many years for Andrew County Title (formerly Elkins Abstract) in Savannah.

Pearl’s greatest joys were spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors, vegetable gardening, and rooting for the Royals and Chiefs.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2003.

She is survived by her son Jerry McDonald (Donna) of Cosby and daughter Judy Townsend (Herb) of Sedalia; grandchildren: Jeff McDonald (Kelly), Erin Bouchard (Will), Jennifer Diggs, and Will Diggs (Tabby); and great-grandchildren: Colin, Owen, August, Julius, Sylvia, Jaylen, Madisyn, Olivia, and Amelia.

A graveside service will be 10 am Saturday, February 9, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, State Hwy B, near Bolckow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Andrew Scholarship Foundation, 9120 Hwy 48, Rosendale, MO 64483.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel