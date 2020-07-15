Clear
Peggy Jean (Burton) Tolbert, 91

Service: Monday, July 20th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. 5502 Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Peggy Jean (Burton) Tolbert, 91, of St. Joseph, MO, died July 14, 2020. Peggy was born August 2, 1928, in Kansas to Earl and Ella (George) Burton.

She was Manager of the Missouri Unemployment Office in St. Joseph for many years. Peggy was a very active member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, American Legion Auxillary, Rotary Club, and Order of the Eastern Star.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband Richard Sawyer Tolbert.

Survivors include her daughter Sherrilyn "Sherry" Miller; step-daughter Jeanette Ashford; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Peggy loved all animals. She was a cancer survivor twice and would drive cancer patients to their appointments.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 19th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, July 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, with interment following in Memorial Park Cemetery.

