Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Peggy Joan Garvey, 90

Peggy Joan Garvey, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:04 AM

Peggy Joan Garvey, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
On February 5, 1931, she was born in Troy, Iowa to Albert and Bessie (Thompson) George.
Peggy married John Vincent Garvey on June 4, 1964.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. While an immaculate home maker known for her love of cooking and gardening, she also worked outside of the home as a waitress and at the Brown Shoe Factory in Brookfield, Missouri during her early adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John V. Garvey; son, Richard “Rick” Thompson; grandson, Richard “Eric” Thompson; sisters, Jane Jenkins, Lou Ann Hill; and brother, William Dale George.
Survivors include grandson, Christopher Thompson; granddaughter-in-law, Hallie Thompson; great-grandchildren, Grace, Calvin and Blakeley Thompson, Andrew and Laura Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service 2:30 P.M. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Noyes Home for Children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories