Peggy Joan Garvey, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
On February 5, 1931, she was born in Troy, Iowa to Albert and Bessie (Thompson) George.
Peggy married John Vincent Garvey on June 4, 1964.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. While an immaculate home maker known for her love of cooking and gardening, she also worked outside of the home as a waitress and at the Brown Shoe Factory in Brookfield, Missouri during her early adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John V. Garvey; son, Richard “Rick” Thompson; grandson, Richard “Eric” Thompson; sisters, Jane Jenkins, Lou Ann Hill; and brother, William Dale George.
Survivors include grandson, Christopher Thompson; granddaughter-in-law, Hallie Thompson; great-grandchildren, Grace, Calvin and Blakeley Thompson, Andrew and Laura Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service 2:30 P.M. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Noyes Home for Children.
