Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was born September 6, 1939 in Jefferson, Iowa to John and Mary (Beckner) Norman.
Peggy married William “Bill” Raymond August 18, 1957. He survives of the home.
She was a member of New Life Christian Church of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Peggy enjoyed singing, and taught Bible study to children and adults. She served for 50 years with her husband, Bill in 6 different churches in various states.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Colwell.
Additional survivors include children, Ron Raymond (Ellen), Rodney Raymond (Janice), Rene Watson (Larry); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Miner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ozark Christian College, Joplin, Missouri or New Life Christian Church, Bella Vista, Arkansas. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.