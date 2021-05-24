Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Peggy L. Raymond, 81

Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:29 PM

Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was born September 6, 1939 in Jefferson, Iowa to John and Mary (Beckner) Norman.
Peggy married William “Bill” Raymond August 18, 1957. He survives of the home.
She was a member of New Life Christian Church of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Peggy enjoyed singing, and taught Bible study to children and adults. She served for 50 years with her husband, Bill in 6 different churches in various states.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Colwell.
Additional survivors include children, Ron Raymond (Ellen), Rodney Raymond (Janice), Rene Watson (Larry); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Miner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ozark Christian College, Joplin, Missouri or New Life Christian Church, Bella Vista, Arkansas. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories