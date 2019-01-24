Peggy M. Endsley

1938-2019

Peggy M. Endsley, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 15, 1938, in St. Joseph.

Peggy married Charles E. Endsley, Jr. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1992.

She was a housewife and stay at home mom, then later worked at Mead for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2003. Peggy enjoyed working in the yard and listening to music. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved all her babies.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Kerns) and George McDowell; birth father, Walter Covill; son, Bradly; three brothers, Lorne, Herbert, and Lester; and two sisters, Marge and Betty.

Survivors include her children, Charles “Bill” Endsley, Robin Polsgrove, Wendy Graves (Joe), Lisa Brown (Steve), and Tracy Wardlow; grandchildren, Bobby, Tiffany, Tyler, Erik, Sara, Whitney, Alaina, Steven, Sara, Brandi, Jennifer, and Ashley; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.