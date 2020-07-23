Peggy (Moppin) Tyler, 68, of Platte City, MO passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Although her body succumbed to a swift battle with cancer, she is now fully healed and in her heavenly home. Her firm faith in Jesus and her family’s devotion supported her during this time and ultimately gave her peace.

She was born on June 7, 1952 to Earl “Jim” Theodore and Elsie Louise (Oberdiek) Moppin in Leavenworth, KS. Peggy grew up in rural Platte County and graduated from West Platte High School in 1970.

On July 28, 1973 she was united in marriage to her lifetime love and best friend, Steve Tyler. The two were beautifully connected and built a family on the foundation of faith and love. Peggy treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Ma-Ma to her grandchildren. She had a kind and warm personality, a generous spirit, and always made people around her feel loved.

Peggy was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farley, MO. She was passionate about gardening and growing flowers, tending to her yard, working out with friends at the Y, and most of all spending time with her husband and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie Moppin; and sister, Marilyn Moppin.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Stacy (Barney) Hill; and twin sons, Jason (Christa) Tyler, and Justin (Julie) Tyler; grandchildren, Caden, Kaleigh, Cassady, Carly, Grady, Bear and Brett; great-grandson, Jacoby; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darlene Moppin, Jeff (Sue) Tyler, and Mike Weiss; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farley, MO.

Burial: Platte City Cemetery.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

Donations may be made to the church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.