Peggy O'Neill Weigelhofer 79, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in St Joseph. She was born October 31, 1941 in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn (Scott) and Robert O'Neill. Peggy worked many years at Martin Marietta, and later for the IRS as a Computer Analyst. Peggy's hobbies included ceramics and art, and attending family gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Florida Beaches and the Colorado Mountains. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Tina McCambry, sister, Janice O'Neill, and brother, Robert ONeill. Survivors include: son, Douglas (Karen) O'Neill of St Joseph, brother, Mike O'Neill and his partner, Anna, of St. Joseph, her dogs and her companions, Baby and Layla, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be 6:00 pm Monday, September 13, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna Vanzandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Private Graveside Service and Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Peggy Weigelhofer Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.