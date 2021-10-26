Helen "Peggy" White, 94

Helen Louise White, 94, passed away, October 10, 2021.
She was born in Hamilton, Missouri on July 15, 1927 to Steven and Nancy (White) Pruden.
Helen was a homemaker.
Survivors: 11 children, Nancy White, Kansas City, Missouri, Bonnie (Roger) Clevenger, Lathrop, Missouri, Billie Jean Taylor, Gladstone, Missouri, Thelma (Gerry) Ford, Warsaw, Missouri, Janet (Jim) Elkins, Menifee,California, Florence Maden, Gladstone, Missouri, Donald White, Cameron, Missouri, Joseph White, Warsaw, Missouri, Joyce Bectel, Gladstone, Missouri, Robert (Maxine) White, Lathrop, Missouri,
Linda White, Kansas City, Missouri; and one-hundred two legacies.
Services: 1:00 PM, Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation one hour prior. ( 12:00 PM -1:00 PM )
Burial in Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Missouri.