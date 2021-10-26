Clear
Helen "Peggy" White, 94

Helen Louise White, 94, passed away, October 10, 2021.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:18 PM

She was born in Hamilton, Missouri on July 15, 1927 to Steven and Nancy (White) Pruden.

Helen was a homemaker.

Survivors: 11 children, Nancy White, Kansas City, Missouri, Bonnie (Roger) Clevenger, Lathrop, Missouri, Billie Jean Taylor, Gladstone, Missouri, Thelma (Gerry) Ford, Warsaw, Missouri, Janet (Jim) Elkins, Menifee,California, Florence Maden, Gladstone, Missouri, Donald White, Cameron, Missouri, Joseph White, Warsaw, Missouri, Joyce Bectel, Gladstone, Missouri, Robert (Maxine) White, Lathrop, Missouri,
Linda White, Kansas City, Missouri; and one-hundred two legacies.

Services: 1:00 PM, Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation one hour prior. ( 12:00 PM -1:00 PM )
Burial in Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Missouri.

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
