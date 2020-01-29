Penelope "Penny" Keck, 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. She was born February 21, 1938 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Ann and Frank Jacobs. She married Edgar "Ed" Keck on March 21, 1984. Penny was very crafty, she specifically enjoyed painting, crocheting, and making stained glass. Penny was a proud mother, loving wife, best friend, and a Domestic Goddess. Penny was preceded in death by father, Frank Jacobs, mother, Ann Jacobs, and son, Michael Young. Survivors include, husband, Edgar "Ed" Keck of St. Joseph, daughter, Vicki Young of St. Joseph, daughter, Terri (Brian) Thibodeaux of Ingleside, TX, son, Donald Young of Lockport, IL, son, Darrin (Marie) Young of Romeoville, IL, son, Christopher (Jeanine) Young of Lockport, IL, daughter, Margaret Young of Lockport, IL, step-son, Tony (Rachel) Thompson of MO, brother, Matthew Hartosh of St. Joseph, sister, Roxanne Jacobs of Midlothian, IL, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Roger Lenander officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to an organization of the donors choice.