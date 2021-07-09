Penny Litton, 60

On Monday June 21,2021 our beloved sister, Penny M Litton, went to spend her eternity in Fiji with a million dollars. It was her lifelong dream. Penny was born March 3, 1961 to Bonnie (Litton) Cole and Fred Litton, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her were ever loving grandparents Henry and Myrtle Harbison and her beloved Jaguar XJ-7. She is survived by her loving son Norman Ivins Jr, beautiful Princess granddaughter Jade Ivins, brothers Mike Litton and Dan Cole, sisters Jean Ann Litton-Pierce (John Elliott) Gerri Cole-Tracy, Bobbie Cole-Harrison (Zachary Wilson), numerous half siblings and countless “extra” kids who claimed her as their second mom.

Penny spent many years working at Triumph Foods in St Joseph on the maintenance team. She never really liked the job, but she loved the people too much to give it up. She earned her Boiler Operator’s License and was very rightfully proud of that accomplishment, we all were.

She had a strong passion for gardening beautiful flowers. Her back yard was like a well-manicured landscape of a museum. And she was quite fond of cleaning house for Mrs. Miller and her neighbor, Beverly. She talked of them often until the end.

As a teen, Penny was a member of the Order of The Rainbow Girls, Harmony Assembly # 79. Tradition was rich in Rainbow Girls, which only strengthened her commitment to tradition at home.

Penny was always such a loving person; her heart just couldn’t hold another drop of love. Somehow it tried, and just didn’t make it, her heart stopped. But even after losing her own life, Penny is still helping others. She donated her organs and tissues in order to save lives and sight for others, just like Penny. Part of that donation was skin from her backside; we think she found a way for the world to kiss her behind.

A one hour memorial visitation will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.