Cameron, Missouri- Penny Lyn Latimer, 64, passed away November 3, 2021.

She was born, June 3, 1957 in Cameron, Missouri, to Bob and Gloria (Ayers) Robertson.

Penny was raised in the Gallatin area and graduated from Gallatin High School.

She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and crafting. She loved angels and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors: 3 daughters, Heather (Terry) Wynne, Cameron, Missouri, Renee (Matt) Paden, St. Joseph, Missouri, Krista (Ryan) Clark, Altamont; mother, Gloria Spear, Gallatin, Missouri; 2 sisters, Patty Malitzke, Lees Summit, Missouri, Peggy (Mike) Putnam, Chillicothe, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Jackie, Brandy, Dalton, Madison, Kendra, Christian, and Landon and 7 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Memorial Service: Saturday, November 13, 2021. Altamont United Methodist Church.

Visitation: 10:00 AM. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.