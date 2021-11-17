Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Penny Lyn Latimer, 64

Penny Lyn Latimer, 64, passed away November 3, 2021.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:33 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Penny Lyn Latimer, 64, passed away November 3, 2021.
She was born, June 3, 1957 in Cameron, Missouri, to Bob and Gloria (Ayers) Robertson.

Penny was raised in the Gallatin area and graduated from Gallatin High School.

She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and crafting. She loved angels and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors: 3 daughters, Heather (Terry) Wynne, Cameron, Missouri, Renee (Matt) Paden, St. Joseph, Missouri, Krista (Ryan) Clark, Altamont; mother, Gloria Spear, Gallatin, Missouri; 2 sisters, Patty Malitzke, Lees Summit, Missouri, Peggy (Mike) Putnam, Chillicothe, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Jackie, Brandy, Dalton, Madison, Kendra, Christian, and Landon and 7 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Memorial Service: Saturday, November 13, 2021. Altamont United Methodist Church.
Visitation: 10:00 AM. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories