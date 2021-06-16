Penny M. (Downey) Hayes, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri September 27, 1964 to George and Linda (Mattox) Bundy.

Penny enjoyed garage sales, riding Harley Davidson’s, family gatherings, concerts, spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include sons, T.J. Turner, Jeff Turner (Barbie); daughter, Hailley Turner; daughters by heart, Juanita Reed, Ashley Hayes, Amber Watkins; sons by heart, Brandon Akins, Vince Anderson, Chris Mejia; sister, Lorie Edwards (Sean); brother, Fred Downey, Jr.; grandchildren, Raven Turner, Zach Turner, Jacob Mattox, Tristan Turner, Jackson Mattox, Tayden Lawhon, Abigayle Mattox, Dalaynee Turner, Bentley Turner, Mason Shumake; great-granddaughter, Hazelynn Turner; fiancé, Art Mejia; uncle, Charlie Mattox, Jr.; best-friend, Brandy Mitchell; nephews, Dalton and Konner Edwards; nieces, Stephanie Howell, Trisha Downey.

The family requests that everyone dress casual for the visitation and service as Penny would have wanted that.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Penny’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.