Obituary

Permelia L. “Peggy” DeMar

1929-2019

Permelia Lee “Peggy” (Babcock) DeMar, 90, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at The Oaks at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon.

She had been in failing health for the past month. Born April 22, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, Buchanan County, she was a daughter of the late Autry Dalmer Babcock and Evelyn Grace (Stoneburner) Babcock. She was united in marriage to Francis Xavier “Frank” DeMar on September 10, 1960, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO. Mr. DeMar preceded her in death on July 23, 2015.

She is survived by two sisters, Betty Jean Sparks and Gloria Mae Green and her husband, Alvin, all of St. Joseph, MO. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Omega Reiley.

Mrs. DeMar was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Huntingdon, where she was a member of the Folk Choir and Cursillo, and formerly served on the Parish Council and was a former Eucharistic Minister. She and her late husband, Frank, were instrumental in coordinating the church candy fundraiser that helped to depreciate the debt for the new church.

She was a member of P.E.O. She formerly served on the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Huntingdon, and was a hospital volunteer for over 20 years. In her earlier years, she was a member of various bowling leagues, a United States Tennis Association team, and played on the Goetz Girls softball and basketball teams in St. Joseph, MO.

Mrs. DeMar was a 1947 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, MO, and subsequently completed business school, also in St. Joseph, MO.

Following business school she worked in the feed sales department of the Quaker Oats Company, St. Joseph, MO, for 20 years.

Throughout her life, Mrs. DeMar’s hobbies included golf, bowling, tennis, softball and basketball. She also loved to sing. She and Frank were both well-known singers in Missouri and Pennsylvania, and performed at many weddings, funerals and other social events.

Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the charity of their choice in Peggy’s memory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.