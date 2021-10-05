Pete Betz, 86

Pete Betz flew west Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after an adventurous life. His final takeoff originated from the Veterans’ Home in Cameron, Missouri.

Pete is survived by Andrew Moe Sr., Sarah Moe, Jason Meyers, Jay, Jim, Juliana Meyers, Katie and Andy Moe Jr, John and Andrew Moe III. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and his goddaughter, Nancy Moe.

Pete was born in New York City, New York to Lawrence and Ines Betz and grew up in New Jersey. Pete attended the University of Michigan and studied Zoology, and was a member of the United States Air Force ROTC. Pete served from 1957 to 1960 as a weapons controller earning the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged.

Pete traveled extensively throughout the United States. He toured the lower 48 states on his motorcycle. Pete loved the southwest and made his home in Arizona, California, and New Mexico for much of his life. Pete earned a masters’ degree in computer science from the University of New Mexico. Pete’s passions included classic Volvos, the Pennsylvania Railroad and model trains, and animals-- especially bats and snakes.

Pete was an avid shooter and worked at Ron Peterson Firearms, LLC in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During his years in Albuquerque, he was a member of the Zia Rifle and Pistol Club and a local skydiving group. Pete also had, along the way, earned his pilot’s license and, in the course of his aviation and skydiving career, performed in several airshows, and spent more than three hours in freefall. During his time in Albuquerque, he became close to the Moe family. Pete became a beloved member of the Moe family and, probably contrary to his humble and reclusive nature, the creator of countless fond memories and joy.

Pete lived in San Dimas, California, until moving to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2017 to be near Jason and Sarah (Moe) Meyers and their young family. Pete shared his friendship, wit, and wisdom with Jay, Jim, and Juliana Meyers, and the staff and veterans at the Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri, when he moved there in 2018. Pete was a good sport welcoming Jay, Jim, and Juliana to the veteran’s home for pizza and family days, often causing a bit of noise and fun around the home.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Comfort Care and Hospice for ensuring Pete was comfortable and cleared for his final takeoff, and to the fantastic team at the Cameron Veterans Home for their unparalleled care and friendship.