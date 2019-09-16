Peter "Pete" Simon Chirila III, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born September 10, 1934 in St. Joseph, son of Mary (Pasek) and Peter Chirila II. Pete attended St. James Catholic school, followed by Christian Brothers High School, graduating class of 1952. Concurrent to attending high school, Pete joined the United States Navy. Pete attended University of Missouri where he studied Animal Husbandtry. He was called to actively serve with the USS Rich DDE 220 Battleship Command in 1957. In April of 1959, Pete was discharged with honors after faithfully serving the United States Navy for a little more than 7 years. He married Charlotte Tilbury on February 14, 1963 in Bendena, Kansas. Pete later attended Missouri Western State College.

In 1915, Pete's family opened one of South Side St. Joseph's treasured restaurants, The Bucket Shop. Growing up, Pete helped out the family business with his father, later becoming the owner/operator until retiring and closing the business in 1990. Pete then was employed by Dillon Food Store in Shawnee, Kansas, where he worked in the deli for 13 years. When a new Dillon Store opened in Leavenworth, Kansas, he provided training to new employees on how to fry chicken. At the age of 70, Pete attended Vatterott College, earning his certificate to be a National Certified massage therapist.

Pete had many talents and excelled in many endeavors. Some of his hobbies included reading, target shooting, and martial arts. Pete was preceded in death by father, Peter Chirila II, mother, Mary (Pasek) Chirila, and son, Dr. Mark Chirila. Survivors include, his wife, Charlotte Chirila of the home, daughter, Bobbi DeRoin of St. Joseph, brother, John Chirila and wife Jo Nell of St. Joseph, sister, Mary Ann Peck and husband Jerry of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Carole Fattig of Dekalb, MO, daughter-in-law, Brielle Chirila of Columbus, OH, grandson, Zachary Chirila of St. Joseph, granddaughters, Robbie O'Connell and her husband Bryan, Brie Phillips and her husband John, and Randi DeRoin, all of St. Joseph, and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be2:00 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Roger Lenander officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Navy will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, in Rushville, MO.