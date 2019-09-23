Pheonix's Obituary

Pheonix Lee Meyer, 5, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. He was born November 13, 2013 in San Diego, CA, Pheonix was in Kindergarten in Springfield. Pheonix loved to play, especially on his tire swing. He loved his cuddles and was always laughing and smiling. He was full of the life, bringing light, joy, and laughter to everyone he met. Pheonix was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Nina Kim Meyer. Survivors include, father, Daniel (Elizabeth Wolfe) Meyer of Platte City, MO, mother, Piper (Kodie Campbell) Meyer of Springfield, MO, sister, Nausica Meyer, paternal grandfather, Papa Dennis Meyer, maternal great-grandparents, Mimi and Poppy Marks and many extended family members.

Memorial Services for Pheonix will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shining Stars Early Childhood Center, 2525 West College Road, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.