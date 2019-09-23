Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement Full Story

Pheonix Lee Meyer, 5, of Springfield, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, September 28, 2019 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Memorial Service Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:32 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Pheonix's Obituary
Pheonix Lee Meyer, 5, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. He was born November 13, 2013 in San Diego, CA, Pheonix was in Kindergarten in Springfield. Pheonix loved to play, especially on his tire swing. He loved his cuddles and was always laughing and smiling. He was full of the life, bringing light, joy, and laughter to everyone he met. Pheonix was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Nina Kim Meyer. Survivors include, father, Daniel (Elizabeth Wolfe) Meyer of Platte City, MO, mother, Piper (Kodie Campbell) Meyer of Springfield, MO, sister, Nausica Meyer, paternal grandfather, Papa Dennis Meyer, maternal great-grandparents, Mimi and Poppy Marks and many extended family members.
Memorial Services for Pheonix will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shining Stars Early Childhood Center, 2525 West College Road, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Morning fog will lift out of here by later this morning and we will end up seeing a very nice day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events