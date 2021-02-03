Philip Anthony Lima, 86

Philip Anthony Lima, Jr., 86, of St. Joseph, died January 31, 2021. He was born October 21, 1934 in St. Joseph, to Philip A. and Bernice (Grippando) Lima.

He worked for Meadow Gold, Arby's, assisted with the family owned pizza business.

Survivors include daughters, Janice Edmundson (Brad), Debra Beaver; sons, John Whitehill (LuAnn), Michael Lima (Barbara), Charles Lima; three step-daughters; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother Jim Lima (Kim) ; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Mary Lima, son Kevin Lima, sister Rose Marie Ridens, and a great-granddaughter Breanna Colbert.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed bowling, played fast pitch softball and coached Little League Baseball.

Services will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.