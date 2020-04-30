Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mass testing shows more than 120 test positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Philip E. Sarver, 49

Services to be held at a future date.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Philip E. Sarver, 49, North Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
He was born January 25, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Philip was a 1989 graduate of Central High School. He attended Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western State University.
He loved sports and played baseball and football in high school and also for American Legion and church teams.
Philip enjoyed fishing, golfing, and his hobby was building radio-controlled trucks. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merrill and Lydia Sarver; maternal grandparents, Wilson and Ruby Talmadge.
Survivors include his daughter, Lydia Sarver; son, Jackson Sarver; fiancé, Edie Crawford; Edie’s son, Andrew Crawford; parents, Timothy and Lynna (Talmadge) Sarver; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Mr. Sarver’s room will be open from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. May 31, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke’s Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories