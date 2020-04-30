Philip E. Sarver, 49, North Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

He was born January 25, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Philip was a 1989 graduate of Central High School. He attended Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western State University.

He loved sports and played baseball and football in high school and also for American Legion and church teams.

Philip enjoyed fishing, golfing, and his hobby was building radio-controlled trucks. He was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merrill and Lydia Sarver; maternal grandparents, Wilson and Ruby Talmadge.

Survivors include his daughter, Lydia Sarver; son, Jackson Sarver; fiancé, Edie Crawford; Edie’s son, Andrew Crawford; parents, Timothy and Lynna (Talmadge) Sarver; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mr. Sarver’s room will be open from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. May 31, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Luke’s Hospice.