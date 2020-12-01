Cameron, MO- Philip Edward Grenier, 76, of Cameron, passed away November 21, 2020. Philip was born February 5, 1944 in Alden, New York, to Leo and Margaret (Kirkpatrick) Grenier.

Philip was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He worked as a forklift operator on the assembly line for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the UAW Local 249. His greatest loves were for his wife Sandy, dirt track racing and his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, and brother Fran, stepson Steven Bauman.

Philip is survived by: 2 sons, Paul (Kristie) Grenier, Platte City, MO, Scotty (Jennifer) Grenier, Cameron; daughter, Shena Grenier Coons, Kansas City, MO; brother Gregory (Allegra) Grenier, Punxsutawney, PA; 7 grandchildren, Zackary, Kayla (Hunter) Yeager, Dalton, Laine, Skylar, Allyson, Bryson; 3 stepsons Mike (Pam) Bauman, Beatrice, NE, Robert (Jeanne) Bauman, Redial, IA, Daniel (Joyce) Bauman Pickerel, NE, many step and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to support the Elks Veterans Projects.

Visitation well be held, 6:30-8:00 Thursday December 3, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Services will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM with inurnment following the service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS

